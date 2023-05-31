Sinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to announce 14 of its owned and or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 23 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“We are incredibly proud that 14 of our content centers have been honored with a total of 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the RTDNA. This achievement speaks to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication to advocacy reporting and investigative journalism demonstrated by our talented journalists around the country, which sets Sinclair apart from our peers,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud three of Sinclair’s podcasts, ‘Missing Erica Baker’ in Dayton, ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ in San Antonio, and ‘The Orange Zone’ in Syracuse were recognized as best in their respective regions.”

RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning stations include:

WJLA/Washington DC
Newscast - 7News+On+Your+Side+at+6pm+-+Silver+Spring+Apartment+Explosion+%0A
Investigative Reporting - 7News+Exposes+DC+Police+Commander+Using+Patrol+Cars+to+Party+%0A
Excellence in Writing - Jay+Korff+Writing+Composite

WBFF/Baltimore
Continuing Coverage - Failure+Factory (Project Baltimore)

KOMO/Seattle
Sports Reporting - Birth+of+a+Boom

WGME/Portland ME
Continuing Coverage - Redbank+Rent+Hike

WKEF/WRGT/Dayton
Podcast - Missing+Erica+Baker+%0A
Digital - Missing+Erica+Baker+%0A
Continuing Coverage - Questions+in+the+Murder+of+Aisha+Nelson

KUTV/Salt Lake
Investigative Reporting - Special+Treatment

KATV/Little Rock
Sports Reporting - Future+of+Dickey-Stephens

WPMI/Mobile
Newscast - WPMI+NBC+15

WOAI/KABB/ San Antonio
Podcast - Immigration+Crisis

WLOS/Asheville
Sports Reporting - 24+Hours+of+Nothing+but+Net

WJAR/Providence
Digital - NBC+10+WJAR+Across+All+Platforms

WTVC/Chattanooga
News Series - Lojwa+Animals%3A+%27We+Did+Our+Job.+Now+Do+Yours%27

WSTM/WTVH/Syracuse
Overall Excellence - WSTM+%0A
Hard News - Is+Lead+Poisoning+to+Blame+for+Youth+Violence%3F+%0A
News Documentary - School+Suffering%3A+A+Pandemic%27s+Lasting+Pain+%0A
Podcast - The+Orange+Zone

WRGB/Albany
Continuing Coverage - Lawmaker+Pay+Raises+%0A
News Series - Tracking+New+York+State+COVID-19+Spending+%0A
Excellence in Writing - CBS+6+Rewind

About Sinclair:
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005843/en/

