Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to announce 14 of its owned and or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 23 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“We are incredibly proud that 14 of our content centers have been honored with a total of 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the RTDNA. This achievement speaks to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication to advocacy reporting and investigative journalism demonstrated by our talented journalists around the country, which sets Sinclair apart from our peers,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud three of Sinclair’s podcasts, ‘Missing Erica Baker’ in Dayton, ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ in San Antonio, and ‘The Orange Zone’ in Syracuse were recognized as best in their respective regions.”

RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning stations include:

WJLA/Washington DC

Newscast - 7News+On+Your+Side+at+6pm+-+Silver+Spring+Apartment+Explosion+%0A

Investigative Reporting - 7News+Exposes+DC+Police+Commander+Using+Patrol+Cars+to+Party+%0A

Excellence in Writing - Jay+Korff+Writing+Composite

WBFF/Baltimore

Continuing Coverage - Failure+Factory (Project Baltimore)

KOMO/Seattle

Sports Reporting - Birth+of+a+Boom

WGME/Portland ME

Continuing Coverage - Redbank+Rent+Hike

WKEF/WRGT/Dayton

Podcast - Missing+Erica+Baker+%0A

Digital - Missing+Erica+Baker+%0A

Continuing Coverage - Questions+in+the+Murder+of+Aisha+Nelson

KUTV/Salt Lake

Investigative Reporting - Special+Treatment

KATV/Little Rock

Sports Reporting - Future+of+Dickey-Stephens

WPMI/Mobile

Newscast - WPMI+NBC+15

WOAI/KABB/ San Antonio

Podcast - Immigration+Crisis

WLOS/Asheville

Sports Reporting - 24+Hours+of+Nothing+but+Net

WJAR/Providence

Digital - NBC+10+WJAR+Across+All+Platforms

WTVC/Chattanooga

News Series - Lojwa+Animals%3A+%27We+Did+Our+Job.+Now+Do+Yours%27

WSTM/WTVH/Syracuse

Overall Excellence - WSTM+%0A

Hard News - Is+Lead+Poisoning+to+Blame+for+Youth+Violence%3F+%0A

News Documentary - School+Suffering%3A+A+Pandemic%27s+Lasting+Pain+%0A

Podcast - The+Orange+Zone

WRGB/Albany

Continuing Coverage - Lawmaker+Pay+Raises+%0A

News Series - Tracking+New+York+State+COVID-19+Spending+%0A

Excellence in Writing - CBS+6+Rewind

