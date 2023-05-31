Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2023 plans to rehabilitate eight of its water storage tanks and construct five new tanks. Pennsylvania American Water’s tank rehabilitation program of inspecting, sandblasting, and repainting tanks extends their service lives and helps protect water quality. The total cost of the company’s water storage upgrades this year is approximately $17.5 million.

“Storage tanks help provide suitable water pressure for our communities and important storage reserves for fire protection,” said Bruce Aiton, vice president of engineering at Pennsylvania American Water. “Proactively maintaining and rehabilitating tanks where there are opportunities to do so provides cost benefits to our customers, and building new tanks helps provide additional capacity for community growth and system resiliency.”

This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint ground storage tanks in the following municipalities:

Union Township, Washington County - $1,400,000

Smith Township, Washington County - $625,000

Fairview Township, York County - $585,000

Coatesville City, Chester County - $1,000,000

White Township, Indiana County - $320,000

White Township, Indiana County - $1,200,000

Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County - $480,000

Swatara Township, Dauphin County - $1,000,000

To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts on their water service.

The company also is constructing five new ground storage tanks in the following municipalities to provide additional water storage capacity, which will help the company continue to deliver reliable water service to meet customer demand and provide fire protection:

Laurel Run Borough, Luzerne County - $1,000,000

Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County - $6,500,000

Kingston Township, Luzerne County - $100,000

Walker Township, Schuylkill County - $432,000

White Deer Township, Union County - $2,900,000

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

