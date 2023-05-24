Kroger Recognized for Commitment to Workplace Mental Health

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2023

For the second consecutive year, retailer awarded the Gold Bell Seal by Mental Health America

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced it has been awarded the 2023 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their associates.

Kroger_Co_Logo.jpg

"The Kroger Family of Companies is committed to creating a respectful and caring environment where our associates can thrive," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We are honored to once again receive this recognition, and we will continue our efforts to support our associates' overall well-being, including their mental, physical and financial health."

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. Kroger underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: Workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs. Kroger's status as a Gold Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates its ongoing commitment to associate mental health and well-being.

Kroger earned a score of 100 percent in the wellness programs category for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates' mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. Offerings were evaluated in addition to the mental health services included in the retailer's health benefits, Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) and paid time off provided to associates.

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

