FEATURED PANELISTS

Evangelos Hatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (:DAC)

Aristides Pittas, CEO & Chairman - Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)

Ian Webber, CEO - Global Ship Lease (:GSL)

Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC:OSLO)

MODERATED BY:

Benjamin Nolan, Managing Director Energy & Power, Transportation - Stifel



The container market now appears to be striking a balance between current supply and demand with rates stabilizing around pre-covid levels. This webinar will discuss market trends, fundamentals, and the sector’s outlook. The participants will offer their insights into the importance of economic stabilization and trade normalization, the impact of the EEXI, and how well the market can absorb another round of capacity introductions.

ABOUT DANAOS CORPORATION

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. We charter our containerships on long-term contracts at fixed rates to many of the world's largest liner companies. Our distinct edge in advanced shipping technology and long track record of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility has helped us forge lasting relationships with our customers. Our conservative and disciplined approach to fleet growth has positioned us to exploit market opportunities during periods of low ship prices and reduced demand.

ABOUT EUROSEAS LTD.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 18 vessels comprising of 11 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 56,061 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company's fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.

ABOUT GLOBAL SHIP LEASE

Global Ship Lease ( GSL, Financial) is a containership owner, leasing ships to container shipping companies under industry-standard, fixed-rate time charters. The Company is a Marshall Islands Corporation, with offices in London and Athens, and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since August 15, 2008, under the ticker :GSL. We focus on mid-size Post-Panamax and smaller containerships, the workhorses of the global fleet, which tend to serve the faster-growing non-Mainlane and intra-regional trades collectively representing over 70% of global containerized trade volumes. Our goal is to provide our liner operator customers with well-specified, operationally flexible, reliable, fuel-efficient, high-reefer capacity, low slot cost containerships to support their operations within the highly competitive global logistics industry.

ABOUT MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA

MPC Container Ships commenced operations in April 2017 and has since grown into one of the world's largest container tonnage providers. The Company owns and operates small- to mid-size container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. Intra-regional services support main trade lanes by connecting ports on intercontinental shipping lanes with one or more smaller ports. MPC Container Ships has been listed on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange since May 2018 with the ticker symbol "MPCC".

