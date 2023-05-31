Sinclair Approves Holding Company Reorganization

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that, at a special meeting held today, its stockholders approved the previously announced reorganization, in the form of a share exchange, in which a new holding company, Sinclair, Inc. (“New Sinclair”), will become the publicly-traded parent of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Reorganization”). The Reorganization is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

In the Reorganization, each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock will be exchanged automatically on a one-for-one basis for a share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, respectively, of New Sinclair. New Sinclair’s Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select stock market under the ticker symbol “SBGI” just as the Company’s Class A common stock does today. The rights and benefits of the holders of shares of New Sinclair’s common stock, including voting rights, will be the same as the rights and benefits of the holders of shares of the Company’s common stock in all material respects.

The Reorganization is not expected to result in a change in the directors, executive officers, management or business of the public company, or to impact the timing of the declaration and payment of our regular quarterly dividends. The Reorganization is not expected to result in gain or loss to the Company’s stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

A tabulation of the votes on the Reorganization will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005848r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005848/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.