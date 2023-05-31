Collaborating for Net Zero: Insights and Strategies for Sustainable Telco Networks

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson

Register Now!

By 2028 mobile data traffic per smartphone is expected to increase by 21 percent and 5G subscription penetration will exceed 90 percent in North America-the highest globally. As the demand for mobile networks continues to grow, without action, network energy use and related carbon emissions will too.

As Communications Service Providers (CSPs) set science-based climate targets to reach Net Zero and look to monetize their 5G networks, they will need to collaborate closely with telco vendors to reduce network energy consumption and minimize their environmental impact.

ABI Research has analyzed the global telco vendor ecosystem to provide an in-depth view of companies that can best support CSPs in their drive toward Net Zero. Join this webinar, Collaborating for Net Zero: Insights and strategies for sustainable telco networks, where Kim Arrington Johnson, Principal Analyst, ABI Research and Mike Murphy, CTO, Ericsson North America will discuss the fundamentals of Net Zero strategies and share key insights, including:

  • ABI Research's analysis to identify the "Most Sustainable Telco Vendor"
  • Key strategies to achieve Net Zero in network operations and supply chain
  • Actions CSPs can take to reach Net Zero goal

Join us to learn more on how we are redefining the best network as energy efficient, sustainable, and high performance.

1d92d022-ffa9-41fb-9fb9-d3ce4c7b899e.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757067/Collaborating-for-Net-Zero-Insights-and-Strategies-for-Sustainable-Telco-Networks

img.ashx?id=757067

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.