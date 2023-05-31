Signal Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

1 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (

TSX:SGNL, Financial)(OTCQX:SGNLF, Financial) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mary-Lynn Oke

41,746,720

93.085

3,101,012

6.915

Ian Pritchard

41,793,136

93.189

3,054,596

6.811

Lewis Lawrick

41,880,735

93.384

2,966,997

6.616

P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh

41,795,720

93.195

3,052,012

6.805

Kevin Bullock

41,723,802

93.034

3,123,930

6.966

In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan and Share Units under the Share Unit Plan were approved by a majority of shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold development and exploration company, advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximate 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone which enables the Company to commence site-specific permitting processes including the Industrial Approval and Crown Land Lease and Mining Lease applications. The Goldboro Project also has potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Bullock, P. Eng., President and CEO with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
[email protected]		Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
[email protected]

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757072/Signal-Gold-Announces-Results-from-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

