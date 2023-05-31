SI-BONE To Present at Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2023

28 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. ( SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York. Management will be hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/sibn/1847560. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE ( SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,000 surgeons in performing a total of over 80,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 120 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE, iFuse Implant System and iFuse-TORQ are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2023 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Saqib Iqbal
Sr. Director, FP&A and Investor Relations
[email protected]

