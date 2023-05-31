BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that Mike Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior management team will participate in a fireside chat presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET. The fireside chat presentation will be moderated by Stephen Laws, Managing Director, Mortgage REITs and Real Estate Finance at Raymond James, and a live audio webcast can be accessed from the ‘Shareholders’ section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

The Company’s management team will also be hosting meetings with the investment community at the New York Hilton Midtown on June 6-7, 2023. Investors interested in meeting with management are asked to contact Investor Relations at 424-238-6249 or [email protected].

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.

