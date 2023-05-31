AMD to Participate in Bank of America Global Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD ( AMD) announced that Dan McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT/11:20 AM PDT.

A real-time video webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the conference.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Suresh Bhaskaran
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-2845
[email protected]
