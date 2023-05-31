Avantax Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, announced it has earned the Great Place to Work certification.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification is based on anonymous feedback from employees, who rated Avantax highly in several key areas, including pride, camaraderie and credibility.

This recognition reflects Avantax’s ongoing efforts to create a culture of belonging supportive of employees. Some of Avantax’s initiatives include a flexible hybrid workplace, regular employee recognition programs, a comprehensive total rewards program with unlimited paid time off and an employee-driven diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) advisory council.

“For the past several years, Avantax has deliberately shaped our culture around the values that matter most to our team members while aligning that culture with training, technology and resources needed to support the growth of our Financial Professionals’ businesses,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Avantax, Inc. “Along with our board of directors and leadership team, I’m incredibly proud of Avantax for earning the Great Place to Work. This certification reflects the positive culture that our team has built, which has translated to strong business performance.”

Avantax continues to recruit and hire talented team members who share the company’s commitment to providing exceptional support to its independent Financial Professionals and accounting firms in service of their clients. Visit the Avantax careers page to see open positions.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Learn more about the program at greatplacetowork.com.

About Avantax®
Avantax, Inc. ( AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had approximately $80.6 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

Media Contacts
Tony Katsulos
Avantax, Inc.
(972) 870-6654
[email protected]

StreetCred PR on behalf of Avantax:
Kendra Galante
(402) 740-2047
[email protected]

Natalie O’Dell
(717)-818-2116
[email protected]

