Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced its unitholders elected Nina Barton, Matthew A. Ouimet, and Richard A. Zimmerman to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Cedar Fair Management, Inc., for three-year terms expiring in 2026.

The limited partners also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and confirmed a one-year frequency for unitholder advisory votes on executive compensation.

“I would like to welcome Nina to our Board and am pleased to have Matt and Richard returning as directors for another three-year term,” said Daniel J. Hanrahan, Cedar Fair Chairman of the Board. “Each brings a wealth of business insight and industry leadership and expertise that our Board and executive team can count on for counsel and guidance as the Company pursues its next level of success. We appreciate our unitholders recognizing the value these business leaders will provide Cedar Fair by electing them as our Class III directors.”

About New Director Nina Barton

Nina Barton is a seasoned consumer brand and e-commerce leader with more than two decades of experience accelerating consumer businesses. She has a consistent record of creating and building brands, leading successful turnarounds, and growing profitable businesses in the U.S. and globally against intense competition. Ms. Barton is currently serving as the CEO of Vytalogy Wellness, a modern wellness company that fuses science and quality ingredients to create highly efficacious products that make a transformative impact on consumers’ lives. In this role, she is responsible for leading the company’s more than 600 employees and driving the strategy and growth of its award-winning vitamin and supplement brands, Natrol and Jarrow Formulas.

Throughout Ms. Barton’s 27-year career in the CPG space, she’s been involved in growing dozens of successful brands, especially in her last role as Global Chief Growth Officer at The Kraft Heinz Company where she was responsible for leading the company’s global strategy, including eCommerce, R&D, and marketing. Prior to her 10-year tenure at Kraft Heinz, Ms. Barton held several other positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble. In 2003, she attained her Master of Business Administration degree in strategy from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Ms. Barton earned her Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing and finance at McGill University, Canada.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

