JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has been recognized by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders, ranking among U.S. companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021.



“We applaud USA TODAY for bringing attention to the nation’s growing climate concerns and for recognizing the companies that are making a difference by reducing emissions intensity,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “As the most fuel-efficient mode of freight transportation on land, railroads can play a significant role in the nation’s climate strategy, and CSX is proud to be the industry leader. We’re committed to continuing to reduce our carbon intensity through sustainable operations and technological innovation.”

Being named by USA TODAY as a leader in emissions reduction is the latest in a growing list of recognitions earned by CSX for its sustainability programs and environmental performance. CSX is the only U.S. transportation company to be included in 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and the company has been part of the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years, based on its sustainability performance and other factors.

CSX’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal is among the most aggressive in the transportation industry, targeting 37.3% reduction in GHG intensity by 2030, against a 2014 base year. Through 2021, the company achieved an emissions intensity reduction of 15.6% from the base year.

Citing unprecedented interest in climate change among U.S. consumers and investors, USA TODAY partnered with Statista, a global marketing and consumer data company, to create America’s Climate Leaders 2023, the news organization’s first such ranking.

To create the list, Statista considered companies’ effectiveness in reducing their core emissions intensity, defined as Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. Several thousand companies with 2021 revenue of at least $50 million were invited to participate, and 2,000 companies were evaluated.

For additional information on the America’s Climate Leaders ranking, click here. To learn more about CSX’s sustainability initiatives, visit csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

