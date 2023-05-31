CSX Ranked Among America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA TODAY

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has been recognized by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders, ranking among U.S. companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021.

“We applaud USA TODAY for bringing attention to the nation’s growing climate concerns and for recognizing the companies that are making a difference by reducing emissions intensity,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “As the most fuel-efficient mode of freight transportation on land, railroads can play a significant role in the nation’s climate strategy, and CSX is proud to be the industry leader. We’re committed to continuing to reduce our carbon intensity through sustainable operations and technological innovation.”

Being named by USA TODAY as a leader in emissions reduction is the latest in a growing list of recognitions earned by CSX for its sustainability programs and environmental performance. CSX is the only U.S. transportation company to be included in 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and the company has been part of the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years, based on its sustainability performance and other factors.

CSX’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal is among the most aggressive in the transportation industry, targeting 37.3% reduction in GHG intensity by 2030, against a 2014 base year. Through 2021, the company achieved an emissions intensity reduction of 15.6% from the base year.

Citing unprecedented interest in climate change among U.S. consumers and investors, USA TODAY partnered with Statista, a global marketing and consumer data company, to create America’s Climate Leaders 2023, the news organization’s first such ranking.

To create the list, Statista considered companies’ effectiveness in reducing their core emissions intensity, defined as Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. Several thousand companies with 2021 revenue of at least $50 million were invited to participate, and 2,000 companies were evaluated.

For additional information on the America’s Climate Leaders ranking, click here. To learn more about CSX’s sustainability initiatives, visit csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

ti?nf=ODg0NTk4OCM1NjEzNzkxIzIwMDU0MzA=
CSX-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.