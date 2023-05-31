Constellation Brands to Present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VICTOR, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT and is expected to cover the company’s strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on November 30, 2023.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / [email protected]
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / [email protected]		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / [email protected]
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / [email protected]
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / [email protected]

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4058b60c-16d5-49a8-8661-9b53e0c83e79

ti?nf=ODg0NTAxMyM1NjEwNjk0IzIwMDU0MTM=
Constellation-Brands-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.