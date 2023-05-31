Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced that it has received a 2023 Best in Business award from the Nashville Business Journal in the “Local Office – Public Company” category, which honors public companies with a significant local presence that excel in service, growth, innovation and strategy.

“Having first opened our Franklin office over a decade ago, we are thankful to be a part of this thriving community and are thrilled to have won the Best in Business award,” said Scott Romine, President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD), the marketing and distribution business of Jackson. “As a leading provider of annuities in the U.S., Jackson understands that our mandate extends past simply reducing the complexity of financial security to supporting the communities where we live and work. I am extremely proud of our team’s tireless commitment to volunteerism and charitable giving, which has made a significant impact in the Nashville region.”

In addition to evolving and expanding product offerings to provide a range of protected retirement solutions and award-winning service* to support financial professionals and their clients, Jackson is committed to supporting local nonprofits that strengthen families, create economic opportunities for individuals and promote overall financial well-being through its corporate philanthropy efforts. In 2022, Jackson associates generated more than 2,100 volunteer hours in the greater Nashville area, with 25 associates serving on the boards of local nonprofit partners. Jackson also donated $1.24 million to nonprofits in the Nashville community in 2022 through grants, sponsorships and donation matching.

Nominees for the Nashville Business Journal’s 2023 Best in Business awards were scored by an independent panel of judges, which looked at company culture, business plan, profitability and more. Award recipients were revealed at an event on May 24.

