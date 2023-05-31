Jackson Named "Best in Business" by Nashville Business Journal

Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced that it has received a 2023 Best in Business award from the Nashville Business Journal in the “Local Office – Public Company” category, which honors public companies with a significant local presence that excel in service, growth, innovation and strategy.

“Having first opened our Franklin office over a decade ago, we are thankful to be a part of this thriving community and are thrilled to have won the Best in Business award,” said Scott Romine, President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD), the marketing and distribution business of Jackson. “As a leading provider of annuities in the U.S., Jackson understands that our mandate extends past simply reducing the complexity of financial security to supporting the communities where we live and work. I am extremely proud of our team’s tireless commitment to volunteerism and charitable giving, which has made a significant impact in the Nashville region.”

In addition to evolving and expanding product offerings to provide a range of protected retirement solutions and award-winning service* to support financial professionals and their clients, Jackson is committed to supporting local nonprofits that strengthen families, create economic opportunities for individuals and promote overall financial well-being through its corporate philanthropy efforts. In 2022, Jackson associates generated more than 2,100 volunteer hours in the greater Nashville area, with 25 associates serving on the boards of local nonprofit partners. Jackson also donated $1.24 million to nonprofits in the Nashville community in 2022 through grants, sponsorships and donation matching.

Nominees for the Nashville Business Journal’s 2023 Best in Business awards were scored by an independent panel of judges, which looked at company culture, business plan, profitability and more. Award recipients were revealed at an event on May 24.

To learn more about how Jackson is working to drive better outcomes for financial professionals and their clients, visit www.jackson.com.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

