LONDON and NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator” and the “Company”) (: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, today announces that its 2023 Annual Meeting will be held on June 20, 2023, at the offices of Baker Botts LLP, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York, 10112, U.S.A. at 09:00 A.M. local time.



The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set as May 17, 2023. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of the members of the Board of Directors and the approval of the Company’s 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about May 24, 2023 and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement is also available on the Company’s website by following the relevant links below.

The Company has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Form 20-F is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge, upon request.

6-K NVGS 2023 AGM Filing – Proxy Statement – Proxy Card – 2022 Form 20-F Annual Report

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations [email protected]

and [email protected] Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002 Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850 Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis Capital Link – New York Tel: +1-212-661-7566 Email: [email protected]

