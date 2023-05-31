Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Venue: The InterContinental Boston, Boston MA

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm CT / 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago IL

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair79%2Fstrl%2F1972866

Stifel Cross-Sector Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:25 pm ET

Venue: The InterContinental Boston, Boston MA

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Venue: InterContinental Chicago, Chicago IL

Sterling’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day at these events. Those interested in attending any of these conferences should reach out to their respective representatives or Noelle Dilts at [email protected] / Jeremy Hellman at [email protected]. A link to the conference presentation webcasts can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.strlco.com. Following the conferences, an archived recording of each presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcasts and will also be found in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.strlco.com.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, manufacturing, warehousing, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005881/en/