AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced the publication of the Company's 2022 Loss Development Triangles. A copy of this document is available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website, www.axiscapital.com.

The data is presented as of December 31, 2022, on an accident-year basis and includes paid, incurred and ultimate losses, net of reinsurance, and is provided for the 15 lines of business that fall under the Company's two reportable segments, Insurance and Reinsurance.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2023 and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

