Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005040/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership