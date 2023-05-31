REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the Company will attend the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held June 7-9, 2023, in New York, New York.



Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing, nucleic acid synthesis and genomic sequencing, and – as biotherapeutic candidates – they have the potential to treat challenging diseases. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing, greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications and potentially more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

