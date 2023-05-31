Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonida Senior Living”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced that 35 of its communities received designations of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, and/or Best Memory Care on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living Communities 2023. Several of the communities received awards in multiple categories.

“We are honored to have many of our communities recognized as the best in senior living for the second consecutive year and to see additional communities join the list for 2023. It is a testament to our team members who create safe, caring spaces and cultivate joy for our residents every day. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication,” said Brandon Ribar, President and CEO. “This acknowledgement is especially meaningful because it reflects direct feedback from our residents and families and demonstrates the value of the services we provide and our commitment to helping our residents thrive.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April 2022 and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

About Sonida

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 72 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000. For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Sonida Senior Living 2022 Best Senior Living Communities

Sonida Senior Living 2023 Best Senior Living Communities

Autumn Glen (Greencastle, IN) - Best Assisted Living

Brookview Meadows (Green Bay, WI) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

Chateau of Batesville (Batesville, IN) - Best Assisted Living

Cottonwood Village (Cottonwood, AZ) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

Country Charm (Greenwood, IN) - Best Assisted Living

Crown Pointe (Omaha, NE) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

Georgetowne Place (Fort Wayne, IN) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

Good Tree (Stephenville, TX) - Best Independent Living

Independence Village of East Lansing (East Lansing, MI) - Best Independent Living

Independence Village of Olde Raleigh (Raleigh, NC) - Best Independent Living

LaurelHurst & LaurelWoods (Columbus, NC) - Best Assisted Living

Marquis Place of Elkhorn (Elkhorn, NE) - Best Assisted Living

North Pointe (Anderson, SC) - Best Assisted Living

Southern Meadows (Mountain Home, AR) - Best Assisted Living

Summit Place & Summit Court (Anderson, SC) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

Summit Point (Macedonia, OH) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

The Oaks at Plainfield (Plainfield, IN) - Best Independent Living

The Remington at Valley Ranch (Irving, TX) - Best Independent Living

The Residence of Chardon (Chardon, OH) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Baytown (Baytown, TX) - Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Fitchburg (Fitchburg, WI) - Best Independent Living

The Waterford at Hartford (Hartford, WI) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Ironbridge (Springfield, MO) - Best Independent Living

The Waterford at Mansfield (Mansfield, OH) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Park Falls (Park Falls, WI) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at West Bend (West Bend, WI) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford on Cooper (Arlington, TX) - Best Assisted Living

The Waterford on Huebner (San Antonio, TX) - Best Independent Living

The Wellington at Arapaho (Richardson, TX) - Best Independent Living

The Wellington at North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX) - Best Independent Living

The Wellington at Southport (Indianapolis, IN) - Best Memory Care

West Shores (Hot Springs, AR) - Best Assisted Living

Whitley Place (Keller, TX) - Best Memory Care

Willow Grove of Maumelle (Maumelle, AR) - Best Memory Care

