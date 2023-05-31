MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 09:10 a.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005100/en/