MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. ( NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced the appointment of Ms. Kelley Nicholas as Vice President of Sales effective May 22, 2023.



“I am thrilled to have Kelley Nicholas join NeuroPace as Vice President of Sales,” said Mike Favet, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. “With over 15 years of experience leading commercial teams in the medical device industry, Kelley has established herself as a strong, commercially focused leader of people, with expertise in Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Execution. She has consistently demonstrated success in building and leading high performing teams, designing, and implementing growth-oriented go-to-market strategies, and commercializing new, market-differentiating innovations. Kelley comes to us as a known leadership talent in the industry who is skilled in building high performance teams and driving accountability. I have every confidence she will be an extraordinary asset in leading the continued growth and success of NeuroPace’s sales and commercial program long-term.”

Most recently, Ms. Nicholas served as Global Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Operations at Hologic where she was responsible for leading all functions of marketing, sales training, commercial operations, professional education, communications, and strategy. With Hologic, Kelley led the development of its 5-year business strategic plan and implementation of commercial strategies to drive growth and expansion in new and existing businesses globally. Prior to Hologic, Ms. Nicholas served as Global Vice President of Commercial for Thermo Fisher Scientific in their Chemical Analysis division, where she held responsibility for leading a global commercial team of 300+ and led the re-design of their go-to-market strategy and commercial performance criteria.

Prior to these executive level commercial leadership roles, Ms. Nicholas amassed extensive leadership experience at Medtronic and Baxter, where she led commercial teams across various functions inclusive of neurosurgery, cardiac and vascular surgery, diabetes, and general surgery. Ms. Nicholas has also served in sales leadership roles with Intuitive Surgical, Covidien and Power Medical where she had success leading the launch and driving market development and adoption of various new and innovative technologies. Ms. Nicholas received her B.S. in Health Science / Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and her MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

