Caleres Awarded on the USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

Caleres, a global footwear company with a portfolio of brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds and Vionic, has been recognized on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The awards list was announced today and can currently be viewed on the USA+Today+website.

Caleres was recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 based on a two-step process:

  • Application and research phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.
  • Data analysis and scoring phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

“We are in our third year of our five-year ESG commitments and the Caleres team has made significant progress towards our goals,” said Jay Schmidt, president and CEO. “We also recognize there is still much to do, and we look forward to working together across our entire company to continue to make strides. At Caleres, how we do business is as important as how much business we do. It is always humbling when those efforts are recognized by an organization like USA Today.”

You can read more about Caleres’ ESG efforts here.

About Caleres

Caleres (

NYSE:CAL, Financial) is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

