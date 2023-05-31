SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in Dana Point, CA.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CFO

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 11:20 a.m. (Pacific time)

Moderated by: Jamie Perse

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance ( LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 6,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .



