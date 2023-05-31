Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stéphane de La Faverie, Executive Group President, of The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Thursday, June 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. EST at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of outstanding luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

