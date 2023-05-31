Neuronetics to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM) (the “company” or “Neuronetics”), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, announced that the management team will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 1:00 pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading TMS treatment for MDD with over 5.4 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Our NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is also FDA-cleared to treat people suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, as well as for the treatment of comorbid anxiety symptoms (“anxious depression”) for adults with MDD suffering from anxiety symptoms. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0499
[email protected]

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
[email protected]

