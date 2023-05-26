Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Highlight AI-POWR™ at the 2023 CSPS Annual Symposium: The Next Frontiers in Pharmaceutical Sciences

EDISON, N.J., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (

HEPA, Financial), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-assisted therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), fibrotic diseases, hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, announces that its Senior Vice President for Clinical Pharmacology and Analytics, Patrick Mayo, PhD, and its Quantitative Systems Pharmacologist, Caroline Zhao, PharmD, will present at the 2023 Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences (“CSPS”) Annual Symposium being held in Toronto, Canada from May 24 to May 26, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: Simulation in drug development: Clinical Pharmacology, Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Artificial Intelligence and Beyond?

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Session: 9:00 – 11:00 AM ET SESSION 6: AI and Computer Technology in the Sciences

Dr. Mayo commented, “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are here, and are being integrated into drug development. AI-POWR™ is Hepion’s proprietary AI/ML platform designed to speed up drug development by detecting a priori patients who will respond to our lead compound, rencofilstat. CSPS has graciously allowed us the opportunity to describe the integration of AI-POWR™ into all aspects of our clinical pharmacological programs.”

A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.hepionpharma.com under “Publications” in the Pipeline section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental disease models and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of NASH. In November 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the observable differences between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

