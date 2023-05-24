Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2023.   

Common Stock
Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023.   

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023.   

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023.   

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023.   

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby 
Investor Relations 
Digital Realty 
(737) 281-0101 
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock.  For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

