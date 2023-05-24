PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL). Stockholders will receive 0.670 shares of Global Net Lease common stock for each share of The Necessity Retail REIT stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/rtl/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-the-necessity-retail-reit-inc-301833900.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC