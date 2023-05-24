PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ'') (NEO: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lonny Wong, CPA, CA, as the new Chief Financial Officer of BTQ, effective immediately. Mr. Wong succeeds Robert Dinning, CPA, CA who has resigned from the Company.

"I am pleased to welcome Lonny to BTQ's management team and would like to thank Robert Dinning for his services during his tenure," said Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BTQ Technologies. "Lonny brings many years of financial expertise and will be a key member of our team as we continue to grow globally."

Lonny will lead BTQ's finance and accounting organization and will report directly to Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Lonny is a partner at Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP, a boutique firm located in Vancouver, BC, which specializes in providing auditing, assurance, financial reporting, and consulting services to public companies and companies looking to go public. Lonny has over 25 years of public practice experience. Prior to co-founding Saturna Group in 2008, he worked at an independent mid-sized firm in Vancouver, BC. Lonny has extensive experience with public companies, including working on initial public offerings and related regulatory filings with the various securities commissions in Canada and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lonny holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

