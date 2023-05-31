Rising Ground Signs 29,566 Square Foot Lease with ESRT at 1333 Broadway

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that Rising Ground – a leading nonprofit organization in human services for children, adults, and families in the greater New York City area – signed a new 30-year lease for a full floor, 29,566 square foot space at 1333+Broadway.

“As one of New York’s largest and most impactful human service organizations, Rising Ground's dedicated staff of 2,000 today provides 59 services in 103 programs at 86 locations throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens,” notes Alan Mucatel, CEO of Rising Ground. “We are excited to move into this new space as it will operate as a central location to better engage with the 25,000 New Yorkers we serve while expanding our work in the city we have called home for nearly two centuries.”

Located along the Broadway Office Corridor, 1333 Broadway offers unsurpassed access to public transportation, dining, and retail. Tenants enjoy ESRT’s premier campus amenities which will soon include an 8,000 square foot rooftop lounge for leisure and events with sweeping views of New York City and the Empire State Building.

“Rising Ground joins our impressive tenant roster at 1333 Broadway, which all benefit from ESRT’s leadership in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust.

Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers, Arthur Skelskie, Alexander Smith, and Kendall Elliott from OPEN Impact Real Estate represented Rising Ground in the lease negotiations. Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Robert Lowe, Ron LoRusso, Heather Thomas, Anthony LoPresti, and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield represented the property owner.

More information about 1333 Broadway and available New York City office space can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy-efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Category: Leasing

