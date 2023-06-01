CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today announced that it has repurchased $234,775,000 of its outstanding 3.215% Debentures due 2024, $370,762,000 of its outstanding 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and $97,531,000 of its outstanding 3.904% Debentures due 2027 pursuant to the terms of its previously announced offers to purchase.

CI has also closed its previously announced sale of a 20% minority investment in its U.S. wealth management business to a diversified group of leading institutional investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Bain Capital, Flexpoint Ford, Ares Management funds, the State of Wisconsin, and others for approximately $1.34 billion (US$1.0 billion).

About CI Financial

CI is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately C$394.9 billion in client assets (as at April 30, 2023).

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management,which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canada Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit cifinancial.com.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005511/en/