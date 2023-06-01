CI Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Debt Tender Offers and Pre-IPO Minority Investment in Its U.S. Wealth Management Business

1 hours ago
CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today announced that it has repurchased $234,775,000 of its outstanding 3.215% Debentures due 2024, $370,762,000 of its outstanding 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and $97,531,000 of its outstanding 3.904% Debentures due 2027 pursuant to the terms of its previously announced offers to purchase.

CI has also closed its previously announced sale of a 20% minority investment in its U.S. wealth management business to a diversified group of leading institutional investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Bain Capital, Flexpoint Ford, Ares Management funds, the State of Wisconsin, and others for approximately $1.34 billion (US$1.0 billion).

About CI Financial

CI is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately C$394.9 billion in client assets (as at April 30, 2023).

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management,which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.
  • Canada Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit cifinancial.com.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI.

