Alithya honoured with prestigious Mercuriades award for its leadership development program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce that it has won a prestigious Mercuriades award in the Training and Workforce Development category for the Alithya Leadership Academy, an initiative launched in May 2018 in partnership with McGill University's Faculty of Management. The award was presented to Alithya during the Mercuriades Gala ceremony held on May 23rd, 2023, at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

One of the fastest growing technology advisory companies, Alithya has made a significant investment in its existing and new leaders. The Alithya Leadership Academy was created five years ago as a harmonized pathway to training a continuous pool of leaders, as well as to develop a robust succession plan reflecting the company's long-term vision. The Alithya Leadership Academy is comprised of several modules, each addressing a specific theme focused on the Company's top priorities in terms of training and developing all Alithya leaders.

Quote from Paul Raymond, President and CEO at Alithya:
"It is an honour to be chosen from such a distinguished group of innovative companies that contribute to the advancement of the economy. I believe that leadership development is one of the most important investments that we can make as an organization, and one of the most important investments that leaders should make in themselves. Organizations with the best leaders will attract and retain the best people in the industry. This Mercuriades award validates our vision for the future of our Company, which includes our commitment to having strongly led teams in place to ensure the continuous provision of innovative solutions for solving the most complex issues that our clients face."

Finalist in the Technological Innovation category
Alithya was also a finalist in the Technological Innovation category in recognition of Alithya GoTestTM, the Company's proprietary, end-to-end, automated testing platform. Using automation, Alithya clients can harness the power of GoTestTM to generate substantial time and cost savings, including development cost reductions. The tool is designed to be user-friendly for those with very little technical skills by enabling manual tests to be transformed into automated tests with one simple click, regardless of the application or system being tested. GoTestTM is a unique and extremely valuable tool for reducing the burden associated with repetitive testing of regular, cloud-based business application updates.

Prestigious recognition
Since 1981, the Mercuriades has been recognized as one of Quebec's most prestigious business competitions. The program, run by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), recognizes the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship, and performance of Quebec-based companies.

About Alithya
Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a trusted global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com

favicon.png?sn=MO10581&sd=2023-05-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-honoured-with-prestigious-mercuriades-award-for-its-leadership-development-program-301834080.html

SOURCE Alithya

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO10581&Transmission_Id=202305241823PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO10581&DateId=20230524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.