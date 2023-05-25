Siyata Mobile Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

May 24, 2023
  • Revenue of $1.8 million, up 116% year-over-year
  • Company to host conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 25

    • VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

    "We are returning to growth with first quarter revenue more than doubling compared to the first quarter last year on strengthening sales of our mission-critical PoC (MCPTT) SD7 solution," said Marc Seelenfreund, Founder and CEO of Siyata. The majority of our customer trials that were initiated in the second half of 2022 have proven successful, and as a result, we are experiencing a step up in purchase orders. Recent purchase orders in the emergency response and education verticals establish a basis for accelerating growth in the second quarter, and our pipeline of developing opportunities reinforce our optimism for the second half of 2023 and beyond."

    Seelenfreund continued, "Our distribution network now includes established relationships with leading North American cellular carriers, including AT&T, FirstNet, T-Mobile, Verizon, Bell and US Cellular, and we recently added KPN Royal Dutch Telecom to the lineup, expanding our reach in Europe. The push-to-talk over cellular market represents a multi-billion opportunity globally.1 We are building out a global channel strategy that we believe will enable us to capture a meaningful share of this massive opportunity."

    Key financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

    • Revenues were $1.8 million compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase of $970,000, or 116%, was due mainly to sales of the SD7 in Q1 2023 of $800,000, offset by a decrease in sales of the legacy products and boosters.
    • Net operating loss was ($2.7) million as compared to an operating loss of ($3.6) million, an improvement of $901,000.
    • Net loss was ($7.6) million, inclusive of a ($4.9) million non-cash change in fair value of warranty liabilities, as compared to a net loss of ($3.9) million, inclusive of a $0.6 million non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, in the same period in the prior year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.0) million versus ($2.6) million in the same period in the prior year, an improvement of $676,000. (See reconciliation with IFRS below).

    Liquidity and Capital Resources

    As of March 31, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $1.2 million and working capital of $4.2 million compared to $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

    As of March 31, 2023, the Company had zero debt, excluding trade payables.

    Conference Call Details

    The Company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 and its first quarter 2023 financial results. Following management's formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

    Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
    Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time/5 a.m. Pacific Time
    Conference ID number: 96645139
    North America dial-in number: +1 (416) 764-8658
    International toll-free dial-in number: +1 (888) 886-7786

    There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

    About Siyata Mobile

    Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

    Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

    Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

    Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

    Investor Relations (Canada):
    Kin Communications
    1-866-684-6730
    [email protected]

    Investor Relations (United States):
    Brett Maas
    Hayden IR
    [email protected]
    646-536-7331

    Siyata Mobile Corporate:
    Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development
    Siyata Mobile Inc.
    [email protected]

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

    -- Tables Follow --

    Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
    (Expressed in US dollars)

    March 31, 2023December 31, 2022
    ASSETS
    Current
    Cash
    		$1,179,694$1,913,742
    Trade and other receivables (Note 3)
    		1,111,1231,574,628
    Prepaid expenses
    		665,446173,504
    Inventory (Note 4)
    		3,564,0404,092,550
    Advance to suppliers
    		675,561155,852
    7,195,8647,910,276
    Long term receivable
    		146,196150,185
    Right of use assets
    		811,966887,137
    Equipment
    		199,743207,402
    Intangible assets
    		7,481,3916,987,531
    Total assets
    		$15,835,160$16,142,531
    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
    Current
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
    		$2,111,174$3,078,650
    Deferred revenue
    		-149,600
    Lease obligations
    		294,359303,788
    Warrant liability (Note 6)
    		628,7652,734,804
    Total current liabilities
    		3,034,2986,266,842
    Lease obligation
    		543,944635,217
    Total liabilities
    		3,578,2426,902,059
    Shareholders' equity
    Share capital (Note 7)
    		79,626,69073,312,866
    Reserves (Note 7)
    		17,933,27313,647,399
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    		98,87098,870
    Deficit
    		(85,401,915)(77,818,663)
    12,256,9189,240,472
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
    		$15,835,160$16,142,531

    Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operation and Comprehensive Income
    (Expressed in US dollars)
    For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2023Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
    Revenue
    		$1,802,637$832,974
    Cost of sales (Note 8)
    		(1,306,120)(577,923)
    Gross profit
    		496,517255,051
    EXPENSES
    Amortization and depreciation
    		401,640124,505
    Development expenses
    		53,985123,316
    Selling and marketing (Note 9)
    		1,003,3651,045,051
    General and administrative (Note 10)
    		1,392,4301,659,079
    Inventory impairment (Note 4)
    		-64,336
    Bad debts (recovered) (Note 3)
    		-(7,358)
    Share-based payments (Note 7)
    		310,828812,735
    Total operating expenses
    		3,162,2483,821,664
    Net operating loss
    		(2,665,731)(3,566,613)
    OTHER EXPENSES
    Finance expense
    		34,09826,987
    Foreign exchange
    		163(87,660)
    Change in fair value of convertible promissory note (Note 5)
    		-2,680,457
    Change in fair value of warrant liability (Note 6)
    		4,883,260(3,272,735)
    Transaction costs (Note 11)
    		-965,247
    Total other expenses
    		4,917,521312,296
    Net loss for the year
    		(7,583,252)(3,878,909)
    Other comprehensive income
    Translation adjustment
    		-(24,468)
    Comprehensive loss for the year
    		$(7,583,252)$(3,903,377)
    Weighted average shares
    		59,102,36912,976,636
    Basic and diluted loss per share
    		$(0.13)$(0.30)

    Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA
    (Expressed in US dollars)
    For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

    Q1 2023Q1 2022
    Net operating loss
    		$(2,665,731)$(3,566,613)
    Amortization & Depreciation
    		401,640124,505
    Share based compensation
    		310,828812,735
    Adjusted EBITDA
    		(1,953,263)(2,629,373)

    - END -

    1 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/push-to-talk-over-cellular-market-A05943

    SOURCE: Siyata Mobile, Inc.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/756853/Siyata-Mobile-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results

