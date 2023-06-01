CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") announces a dividend of $0.05 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ( TSX:CMG, Financial) is a global software and consulting company providing advanced reservoir modelling capabilities to the energy industry. CMG provides cutting-edge technologies that support critical field development decisions for upstream planning and energy transition strategies. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1300

[email protected]

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

[email protected]

www.cmgl.ca

