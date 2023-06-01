Insider Buying: CEO Neil Hennessy Acquires 7,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA)

On May 24, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner Neil Hennessy purchased 7,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc (

HNNA, Financial), an investment management company. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of a top executive in the company's future prospects. In this article, we will explore who Neil Hennessy is, provide an overview of Hennessy Advisors Inc, and analyze the relationship between insider buying/selling and the stock price.

Who is Neil Hennessy?

Neil Hennessy is the CEO and 10% Owner of Hennessy Advisors Inc. With extensive experience in the financial industry, he has been instrumental in the growth and success of the company. His recent purchase of 7,500 shares is a strong indication of his belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

About Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors Inc is an investment management company that provides investment advisory services and manages a range of mutual funds. The company focuses on delivering superior investment performance through a disciplined and consistent approach to investing. With a team of experienced professionals, Hennessy Advisors Inc aims to provide investors with long-term growth and income opportunities.

Insider Buying and Selling Analysis

Over the past year, Neil Hennessy has purchased a total of 19,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong commitment to the company and a positive outlook on its future performance. In the same period, there have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells for Hennessy Advisors Inc. This mixed insider activity suggests that while some insiders are confident in the company's prospects, others may be taking profits or reducing their exposure.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Neil Hennessy's recent purchase, shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc were trading at $6.85 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $51.291 million. The price-earnings ratio is 10.26, which is lower than the industry median of 12.97 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a price of $6.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $7.26, Hennessy Advisors Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CEO and 10% Owner Neil Hennessy is a positive sign for Hennessy Advisors Inc. His purchase of 7,500 shares demonstrates confidence in the company's future prospects and suggests that the stock may be undervalued. While there has been mixed insider activity over the past year, the overall trend leans towards a positive outlook for the company. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating Hennessy Advisors Inc as a potential investment opportunity.

