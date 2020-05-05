NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Stem, Inc. (: STEM), The Walt Disney Company (: DIS), and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Stem, Inc. (: STEM)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc.; and/or March 4, 2021 - February 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

For more information on the Stem class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/STEM

The Walt Disney Company (: DIS)

Class Period: December 10, 2020 - November 8, 2022 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

As the Disney class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (ii) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (iii) Disney had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; and (iv) Disney was not on track to achieve even the reduced 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, such targets were not achievable, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

On November 8, 2022, Disney reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year end October 1, 2022, missing analyst estimates by wide margins on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, Disney’s DTC segment reported a monumental operating loss of $1.47 billion compared to a $630 million loss in the same quarter the prior year while revenue in the segment increased just 8% to $4.9 billion. Disney also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber, as more customers subscribed through a discounted bundle with Disney’s other services. Notably, the bundled offering made up about 40% of domestic subscribers, confirming that Disney was relying on short-term promotional efforts to boost subscriber growth while impairing Disney +’s long-term profitability. On this news, the price of Disney common stock declined more than 13%.

For more information on the Disney class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DIS

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (: CRL)

Class Period: May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

On February 22, 2023, before the market opened, Charles River revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“USFWS”) into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research. The Company noted that it was voluntarily suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Charles River class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRL

