Amazon.com Inc CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores Douglas Herrington Sells 9,472 Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2023, Douglas Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, sold 9,472 shares of Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) at a price of $115.56 per share. This insider sell comes amidst a year of significant insider selling activity for the company.

Who is Douglas Herrington?

Douglas Herrington is the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores at Amazon.com Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in the growth and expansion of Amazon's global retail operations. Herrington's leadership has been instrumental in driving the company's success in various markets around the world.

Amazon.com Inc's Business Description

Amazon.com Inc is a multinational technology company based in Seattle, Washington. It focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon is one of the world's largest online retailers and a prominent cloud services provider. The company was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and has since grown to become a global leader in the technology industry.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Douglas Herrington has sold a total of 79,270 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend of insider selling for Herrington. The insider transaction history for Amazon.com Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 42 insider sells during the same period. This suggests a bearish sentiment among insiders.

On the day of Douglas Herrington's recent sell, Amazon.com Inc's shares were trading at $115.56 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1,197,896.291 million. The price-earnings ratio is 277.98, which is higher than the industry median of 15.95 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

However, with a price of $115.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $198.97, Amazon.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The discrepancy between the price-earnings ratio and the price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the market may not be fully pricing in Amazon's growth potential and future performance.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Douglas Herrington, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Amazon.com Inc, may raise concerns for investors. However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is significantly undervalued, indicating potential upside for long-term investors. As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.