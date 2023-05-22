On May 22, 2023, Stephen Vintz, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tenable Holdings Inc ( TENB, Financial), sold 4,173 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Tenable Holdings Inc, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. In this article, we will take a closer look at Stephen Vintz's role in the company, Tenable Holdings Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Stephen Vintz of Tenable Holdings Inc?

Stephen Vintz is the CFO of Tenable Holdings Inc, responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. With extensive experience in finance and operations, Vintz has played a crucial role in driving Tenable's growth and success in the cybersecurity industry.

Tenable Holdings Inc's Business Description

Tenable Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity company that specializes in providing vulnerability management solutions to help organizations identify, investigate, and prioritize vulnerabilities in their IT infrastructure. The company's flagship product, Tenable.io, is a cloud-based platform that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for vulnerability scanning, assessment, and remediation. Tenable's solutions are designed to help businesses protect their digital assets and maintain compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Stephen Vintz has sold a total of 48,830 shares and purchased 0 shares. This pattern of selling without any insider buying raises questions about the company's prospects and the insiders' confidence in its future performance.

The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 37 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to cash out their holdings, potentially indicating a lack of confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Valuation

On the day of Stephen Vintz's recent sale, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc were trading at $40.31 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,415.338 million.

With a price of $40.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.14, Tenable Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the stock being significantly undervalued, the trend of insider selling without any insider buying raises concerns about the company's future prospects. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making any investment decisions regarding Tenable Holdings Inc.