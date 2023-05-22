Airbnb Inc CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 6,521 Shares

On May 22, 2023, Dave Stephenson, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Airbnb Inc (

ABNB, Financial), sold 6,521 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider activity that has seen 75 insider sells and 0 insider buys. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dave Stephenson, Airbnb Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Dave Stephenson?

Dave Stephenson is the CFO of Airbnb Inc, a leading online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. He joined the company in 2018, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in finance and operations. Prior to joining Airbnb, Stephenson held various leadership positions at Amazon, including Vice President and CFO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer Organization, where he was responsible for all global website sales.

Airbnb Inc's Business Description

Airbnb Inc is a global platform that connects travelers with hosts offering unique accommodations and experiences. The company's mission is to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere, providing healthy travel that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive, and sustainable. Airbnb offers a wide range of accommodations, from single rooms to entire homes, as well as unique stays like treehouses, castles, and igloos. The platform also provides experiences, allowing travelers to participate in local activities and events, further enhancing their travel experience.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Dave Stephenson has sold a total of 61,305 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 75 insider sells during the same period. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

Valuation

On the day of Dave Stephenson's recent sell, shares of Airbnb Inc were trading at $106.28 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $66,624.231 million. The price-earnings ratio is 35.12, which is higher than the industry median of 19.41 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, investors can gain insight into whether the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. In the case of Airbnb Inc, the recent insider selling activity, combined with the stock's valuation, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

