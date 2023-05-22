On May 22, 2023, Todd Schwartz, CEO and 10% Owner of OppFi Inc ( OPFI, Financial), purchased 6,155 shares of the company's stock. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at OppFi Inc, which has seen 71 insider buys over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Todd Schwartz's background, OppFi Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Todd Schwartz?

Todd Schwartz is the CEO and 10% Owner of OppFi Inc. He has been actively involved in the company's growth and development, playing a crucial role in its success. Over the past year, Todd Schwartz has purchased a total of 387,963 shares and has not sold any shares.

OppFi Inc's Business Description

OppFi Inc is a leading financial technology platform that provides accessible and affordable financial products to everyday consumers. The company focuses on serving the underbanked and credit-challenged population, offering them an opportunity to build credit and improve their financial health. OppFi Inc's innovative solutions include personal loans, credit-building tools, and financial education resources.

Insider Buying and Selling Trends

The insider transaction history for OppFi Inc reveals a strong trend of insider buying, with 71 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been only 5 insider sells during the same period. This pattern suggests that insiders have confidence in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Todd Schwartz's recent purchase, shares of OppFi Inc were trading at $2.2 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $34.163 million. The price-earnings ratio is 56.00, which is higher than the industry median of 26.98 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated valuation may indicate that the stock is overpriced relative to its earnings potential.

To further assess the stock's valuation, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow), a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the strong insider buying trend and the company's business prospects, it is essential for investors to carefully analyze the stock's valuation and potential risks before making an investment decision. While insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects, they should not be the sole basis for an investment decision. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at OppFi Inc, led by CEO and 10% Owner Todd Schwartz, suggests that insiders have confidence in the company's future. However, investors should carefully evaluate the stock's valuation and other relevant factors before making an investment decision.