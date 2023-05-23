Insider Sell: Sphere 3D Corp CEO Patricia Trompeter Sells 71,000 Shares

On May 23, 2023, Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D Corp (

ANY, Financial), sold 71,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes after a year in which Trompeter has sold a total of 71,000 shares and purchased none. The insider transaction history for Sphere 3D Corp reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year, while there has been one insider sell during the same period.

Who is Patricia Trompeter?

Patricia Trompeter is the CEO of Sphere 3D Corp, a company that delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premise implementations. Trompeter has extensive experience in finance, operations, and mergers and acquisitions, which has helped her lead the company in its strategic growth initiatives.

Sphere 3D Corp's Business Description

Sphere 3D Corp is a technology company that focuses on providing containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions. The company's solutions enable organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies while maintaining control of their data. Sphere 3D Corp's products and services include HVE ConneXions, a provider of virtualization and cloud solutions, and Overland-Tandberg, a provider of data management and backup solutions.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its management. In the case of Sphere 3D Corp, the lack of insider buys over the past year may raise concerns about the company's future growth potential. However, it is essential to consider the context of the single insider sell by CEO Patricia Trompeter.

On the day of Trompeter's recent sell, shares of Sphere 3D Corp were trading at $0.33 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $24.478 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $0.49, Sphere 3D Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider sell by Patricia Trompeter may raise concerns, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before drawing conclusions about the stock's future prospects. Investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Sphere 3D Corp CEO Patricia Trompeter may raise questions about the company's growth potential. However, investors should consider the broader context and other factors before making any investment decisions. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67, Sphere 3D Corp's stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

