On May 22, 2023, Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc ( DXCM, Financial), sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sells by Sylvain over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 7,800 shares and purchased none.

About Jereme Sylvain and DexCom Inc

Jereme Sylvain serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc, a leading medical device company. DexCom specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company's innovative CGM technology helps patients and healthcare professionals better manage diabetes by providing real-time, dynamic glucose data, enabling more informed treatment decisions.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, DexCom Inc has seen no insider buys, while there have been 34 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Jereme Sylvain's recent sell, shares of DexCom Inc were trading at $117.58 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $45,248.706 million.

The price-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc is 166.76, which is higher than the industry median of 29.02 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This elevated valuation may be a contributing factor to the recent insider selling activity.

With a price of $117.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $139.65, DexCom Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

The recent insider selling activity at DexCom Inc, particularly by Jereme Sylvain, may be indicative of the stock's current valuation. While the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the high price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median and the company's historical median suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the elevated valuation to realize gains on their investments.

Investors should keep an eye on the insider transaction trends at DexCom Inc, as they can provide valuable insights into the company's prospects and the insiders' views on its valuation. While the recent selling activity does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the company, it is essential for investors to consider these transactions in the context of the broader market and industry trends.

As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions. The insider transaction trends at DexCom Inc should be considered as one of many factors when evaluating the company's stock.