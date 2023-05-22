On May 22, 2023, Sandeep Nayyar, the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc ( POWI, Financial), sold 5,424 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sell activities that have taken place over the past year. In total, Sandeep Nayyar has sold 16,162 shares and purchased 0 shares during this period.

Who is Sandeep Nayyar?

Sandeep Nayyar has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc since August 2011. He is responsible for the company's financial management, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. With his extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, Nayyar plays a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and growth.

About Power Integrations Inc

Power Integrations Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance, energy-efficient integrated circuits (ICs) and power conversion products. These products are used in various applications, including power supplies for consumer electronics, LED lighting, and industrial equipment. The company's innovative technologies enable its customers to create smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient products, contributing to a greener and more sustainable world.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Power Integrations Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling over the past year. There have been 0 insider buys in total, while 49 insider sells have taken place during the same timeframe. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or overvalued, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning decisions by the insiders.

Valuation

On the day of Sandeep Nayyar's recent sell, shares of Power Integrations Inc were trading at $86.88 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,769.907 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.48, which is higher than the industry median of 22.43 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $86.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.97, Power Integrations Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CFO Sandeep Nayyar may raise questions about the valuation of Power Integrations Inc's stock. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before drawing any conclusions. While the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments.