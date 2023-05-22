Intapp Inc CEO John Hall Sells Over Half a Million Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2023, John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (

INTA, Financial), sold a significant portion of his holdings in the company. Hall offloaded 553,627 shares, marking a notable insider sell transaction. This article will delve into the details of the sale, provide background information on John Hall and Intapp Inc, and analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is John Hall?

John Hall is the CEO of Intapp Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for professional and financial services firms. With a strong background in technology and business, Hall has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Under his leadership, Intapp has expanded its product offerings and customer base, positioning itself as a key player in the industry.

Intapp Inc's Business Description

Intapp Inc is a software company that specializes in providing cloud-based solutions for professional and financial services firms. The company's products help clients streamline their operations, manage risk, and drive growth by offering a comprehensive suite of tools for client onboarding, conflicts management, timekeeping, billing, and compliance. Intapp serves a diverse range of clients, including law firms, accounting firms, investment banks, and private equity firms.

John Hall's Insider Transactions

Over the past year, John Hall has sold a total of 769,932 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent sale of 553,627 shares represents a significant portion of his total transactions in the past year. This could be an indication of Hall's confidence in the company's future prospects or a personal decision to diversify his investment portfolio.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Intapp Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 67 insider sells during the same period. This trend could suggest that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation or that they believe the company's growth prospects may be limited in the near term.

Valuation

On the day of John Hall's recent sale, shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $35.04 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,675.130 million. To determine the stock's intrinsic value, we can look at the GF Value, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value considers the following factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of Intapp Inc's valuation and determine whether the stock is fairly priced, overvalued, or undervalued. It is essential to consider the broader market trends and the company's financial performance when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 553,627 shares by Intapp Inc's CEO, John Hall, is a significant insider transaction that warrants attention from investors. While the company has experienced growth under Hall's leadership, the lack of insider buys and the prevalence of insider sells over the past year may raise concerns about the stock's future prospects. Investors should carefully consider the company's valuation, insider transaction trends, and financial performance before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.