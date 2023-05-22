On May 22, 2023, Roger Susi, President, CEO, and Chairman of iRadimed Corp ( IRMD, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes amidst a series of insider sells over the past year, with Susi having sold a total of 140,000 shares and purchased none. In this article, we will delve into the details of this recent transaction, provide background information on Roger Susi and iRadimed Corp, and analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is Roger Susi?

Roger Susi is the President, CEO, and Chairman of iRadimed Corp, as well as a 10% owner of the company. With over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, Susi founded iRadimed in 2004. Prior to iRadimed, he served as the President and CEO of Invivo Research Inc., a company he founded in 1982. Susi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Miami.

iRadimed Corp's Business Description

iRadimed Corp is a leading provider of non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, which are specifically designed for use in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) environments. The company's products include the MRI-compatible IV infusion pump system, the MRidium® 3860+ MRI IV Infusion System, and the iMagox™ MRI SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring system. These innovative solutions allow healthcare providers to safely and effectively administer medications and monitor patients during MRI procedures, reducing the risk of adverse events and improving patient care.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for iRadimed Corp. However, there have been 17 insider sells, including the recent transaction by Roger Susi. This trend may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to sell their shares.

Valuation

On the day of Roger Susi's recent sell, shares of iRadimed Corp were trading at $45.95 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $607.069 million. The price-earnings ratio is 44.22, which is higher than the industry median of 29.02 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $45.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.58, iRadimed Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by Roger Susi, along with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, may raise concerns for some investors. However, it is essential to consider the company's valuation and other factors before making any investment decisions. While iRadimed Corp's stock is currently modestly overvalued based on its GF Value, the company has a strong position in the medical device industry and offers innovative solutions for MRI environments. Investors should carefully weigh these factors and conduct thorough research before deciding whether to invest in iRadimed Corp.