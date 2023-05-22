On May 22, 2023, Molly Henderson, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc ( PHAT, Financial), sold 2,110 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's financial health and future prospects. In this article, we will delve into the details of the transaction, Molly Henderson's background, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's business operations.

Who is Molly Henderson?

Molly Henderson is the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. She has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held various leadership positions in finance and business development. Her expertise in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate, vonoprazan, is a potent and selective potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that has demonstrated clinical efficacy in treating acid-related disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc aims to address the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders by providing innovative and effective treatment options.

Molly Henderson's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Molly Henderson has sold a total of 9,740 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 2,110 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc reveals that there have been 5 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. This indicates a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more selling activity than buying.

Valuation

On the day of Molly Henderson's recent sale, shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $12.87 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $510.721 million.

To assess the stock's intrinsic value, we can use the GF Value, which is an estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value takes into account the following factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, we can determine whether it is overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued. If the stock's price is significantly higher than its GF Value, it may be overvalued, while a price significantly lower than the GF Value may indicate that the stock is undervalued. A price close to the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 2,110 shares by Molly Henderson, CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, has raised questions about the company's financial health and future prospects. While the insider transaction history shows a mixed sentiment among insiders, it is essential to consider the stock's valuation and the company's business operations before drawing any conclusions. Investors should keep a close eye on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial performance and insider trading activity to make informed decisions about the stock.