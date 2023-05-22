Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital Inc (BLIN) President and CEO, 10% Owner Roger Kahn Acquires 25,882 Shares

On May 22, 2023, Roger Kahn, President and CEO, and 10% Owner of Bridgeline Digital Inc (

BLIN, Financial), purchased 25,882 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates Kahn's confidence in the company's future prospects and potential growth. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of Roger Kahn, and the business description of Bridgeline Digital Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is Roger Kahn?

Roger Kahn is the President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital Inc. He has been with the company since its inception and has played a crucial role in its growth and development. With extensive experience in the technology industry, Kahn has a deep understanding of the market and the company's operations. His insider buying activity is a strong indicator of his belief in the company's potential for success.

Bridgeline Digital Inc's Business Description

Bridgeline Digital Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce, and Marketing Automation software. The company's solutions enable businesses to maximize the performance of their digital experiences, improve customer engagement, and increase revenue. Bridgeline's platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, allowing businesses to easily manage and optimize their online presence across multiple channels, devices, and geographies.

Roger Kahn's Trades and Insider Trends

Over the past year, Roger Kahn has purchased a total of 605,702 shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc and has not sold any shares. This demonstrates his commitment to the company and his belief in its growth potential. The insider transaction history for Bridgeline Digital Inc shows a total of 13 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

Valuation and Stock Price Analysis

On the day of Roger Kahn's recent purchase, shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc were trading at $0.95 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $11.147 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $1.34, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that it is modestly undervalued. This suggests that there may be potential for the stock price to appreciate in the future.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Roger Kahn, President and CEO, and 10% Owner of Bridgeline Digital Inc, is a positive signal for the company's future prospects. The stock is currently trading at a modestly undervalued level, and the insider transaction history suggests that insiders are confident in the company's growth potential. Investors should keep an eye on Bridgeline Digital Inc as it continues to develop its business and capitalize on market opportunities.

