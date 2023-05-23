Insider Sell: CFO Gary Merrill Sells 3,139 Shares of CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

On May 23, 2023, Gary Merrill, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CommVault Systems Inc (

CVLT, Financial), sold 3,139 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Merrill over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 10,848 shares and purchased none.

Who is Gary Merrill of CommVault Systems Inc?

Gary Merrill serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CommVault Systems Inc. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. Merrill has extensive experience in the technology industry and has held various leadership positions in finance and operations throughout his career.

CommVault Systems Inc's Business Description

CommVault Systems Inc is a leading provider of data protection and information management solutions. The company's software and services help organizations protect, access, and use their data more effectively, enabling them to optimize their IT infrastructure, meet compliance requirements, and reduce costs. CommVault's solutions are designed to work across diverse environments, including on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud, and support a wide range of applications and workloads.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for CommVault Systems Inc, while there have been 25 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to sell their shares. However, it is essential to consider the context of each transaction and the overall market sentiment before drawing any conclusions.

On the day of Gary Merrill's recent sale, shares of CommVault Systems Inc were trading at $66.88 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,954.162 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $67.11, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock's current valuation may not suggest significant upside potential, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and competitive position, when evaluating its investment potential. Additionally, investors should monitor insider transactions and other market signals to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's outlook.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,139 shares by CFO Gary Merrill is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CommVault Systems Inc over the past year. While this activity may raise concerns for some investors, it is crucial to consider the stock's valuation, financial performance, and growth prospects when making investment decisions. Currently, CommVault Systems Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value, but investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other market signals to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's outlook.

